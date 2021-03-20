Actress Elham Shaheen revealed facts in her personal life, during a program presented by Wafaa Al Kilani.

The artist said that “infallibility was in her hands in the second marriage of the Lebanese Izzat Qaddura, and that was her only condition for accepting marriage to him.”

And Elham Shaheen continued: “I married Adel Hosni, and the age difference between us was nearly 25 years.

She explained, “My two husbands loved them because they are very respectful and have all the respect from me, and I wish I did not talk about them during the meeting, but this talk is in my archive and my history, and I have not married after them, because I am a strong woman.”