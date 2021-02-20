Actress Evgenia Dobrovolskaya said that she played on the same theater stage with actor Andrey Myagkov many times. Memories of the artist Dobrovolskaya shared on February 20 during the farewell ceremony with Myagkov.

“He voiced hard [замечания об актерской работе]was not kind, and that was right. There was one admiration when you saw approval in his eyes, understood that yes, you have the right to stand on stage with him. They leave … completely forever, but we stay, ”Dobrovolskaya said.

The artist also noted that Myagkov has always been faithful to his principles and believed that personal life should be hidden from the public. The actor wanted the public, according to her, to be remembered for his roles in cinema and theater.

“The roles that he created are incredible and wonderful, and those who were lucky enough to see him on stage in the theater are just happy people, and they probably have an inverted life,” added the star.

Farewell to Andrei Myagkov began earlier on the same day at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater. His colleagues on the stage and the cinema platform came to say goodbye to him. The wreaths were sent by the President of Russia, the Ministry of Culture of the country, the Mosfilm cinema concern and the theaters of the capital.

After the civil funeral service, a funeral service will be held in the Church of the Resurrection of the Word. Myagkov will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

On February 18, Myagkov died at the age of 83. Acute heart failure is considered a preliminary cause of death. Doctors tried to resuscitate Myagkov for about an hour, but this did not help.