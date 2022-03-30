The actress Djeane Machado, who was successful in soap operas and films, died in Rio de Janeiro. Her death occurred on the 23rd, but was only announced on Tuesday (29th). Among the soap operas in which she participated, one of the best known was Stupid Cupidin 1976.

Another outstanding role in her life was that of Bebel, in the first version of The big family, in 1973. This made Djenane gain national prominence. Before that, she had debuted on television in June 1968, on Rede Globo, with the soap opera Pass of the Windsby Janet Clair, playing the character Hannah.

The following year, in 1969, she made three soap operas on Globo: Rebel Rose, The Bridge of Sighs and bridal veil it’s a movie, The Penultimate Maiden. The next telenovela was in July 1970, by Dias Gomes, As on Earth as in Heaven.

In the following years, after several participations in soap operas, she faced personal problems. Struggling to return to television, she made two films. the first was eagle in the headby Paulo Thiago, in 1984, opposite Christiane Torloni and Nuno Leal Maia, and, two years later, Trickster’s Operaby director Ruy Guerra, with Edson Celulari and Cláudia Ohana.

The actress’ career ended on TV Manchete, with participation in soap operas all on topby Geraldo Carneiro and Bráulio Pedroso, and in New loveby Manuel Carlos.

From there, Djenane withdrew from his career in order to undergo treatment for alcohol dependence. She was married twice, but had no children. She lived simply and discreetly, in her apartment in Copacabana, in the company of a caregiver.

Daughter of Carlos Machado, the king of Rio’s nightlife in the 50’s and 60’s, she grew up between producing concerts and theater shows. She died at age 70 of an undisclosed cause.

