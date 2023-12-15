Now, it was the actress Daniela Costa who has died at the age of 42, as confirmed by sources from her management agency, Triana Management, and her partner Oskar Salcedo.

Costa, born in Barcelona, ​​worked in series such as 'Al leaving class', 'El comisario', 'Hospital Central', 'My adorable neighbors' and 'MIR', as well as in the films 'Living without fear' and 'Under the sign of scorpion', among others.

The news was advanced by the actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz in a message on 'X' (Twitter), in which he recalled that they worked together filming 'My adorable neighbors', and lamented: “I can't believe my life.”

At the moment the cause of death has not been revealed.

The actors of 'When leaving class'.



ROBERTO GALVEZ (TELECINCO)





Oskar Salcedo, partner of Daniela Costa, has published the following message on Instagram:

«My dear companion and mother of our son Daniela Costa, left us yesterday on this physical plane, to unite with God and the Universe, resting in Peace!!!

Giving infinite thanks for everything experienced, for his Smile, his Companionship, his Strength and his Art, his Unconditional Love and his Mastery.

Grateful to Life for everything lived and learned.

I pray together with the Family that you keep the most beautiful moments that you have experienced with her, personally or from the television or cinema screen.

He is the greatest and most impressive Human Being I have ever met.

From the depths of my heart I send you my gratitude for all the expressions of Love and Affection.

And I ask you to send him your best vibrations in the way you think is appropriate! »

Trajectory



Daniela Costa played all the styles that a performer can play. She went through theater and was part of the cast of iconic Spanish cinema series and films. She took her first steps in Barcelona, ​​her hometown, with small participations in films such as 'You Can't Have Everything', by Jesús Garay, or 'My Name is Sara', by Dolors Pallás. Shortly after, she made the leap to television to star in 'Under the Sign of the Scorpion', a TV Movie directed by Carlos Benpar, before reaching the series with which she definitively rose to fame.

She participated in 'Al leaving class', where she played Alejandra Agustí, 'El comisario', 'Hospital Central' (Dr. Carmen Jurado), 'Lalola', 'Gavilanes', 'Mir'… Her success on television earned her led to sharing the screen with some of the most powerful actors of the beginning of the century, such as with Pepe Sancho in 'Diario de una intern', by Josecho San Mateo. In recent times he had focused on auteur cinema and more' underground', with works such as 'See you in hell', 'Kaleidoscope', 'Make your life a work of art', 'Faraday' or 'Para Elisa'.

It so happens that her colleagues from 'Al leaving class' met again in Madrid a few weeks ago to celebrate the success of Athenea Mata in the play 'Madres'. The 47-year-old performer received the affection of her friends at the Lara theater in Madrid. “Wonderful work,” Aurora Carbonell wrote on her social networks. After Mata's performance, the entire group took a photo at the doors of the theater and went to a hotel to celebrate their reunion. Aurora Carbonell, Elsa Pataky, Roberto Hoyas, Athenea Mata, Mariana Aguilera, Daniel Huarte and Lucía Jiménez were the protagonists of the last reunion of 'Al leaving class'.