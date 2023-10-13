Founded by Fiorella Mattheis, Gringa mediates the purchase and sale of products between individuals

Democratizing access to luxury items is one of the purposes of Gringae-commerce of designer accessories, clothes, bags and shoes founded by the actress and businesswoman Fiorella Mattheis. The brand’s collection is made up of products from individuals who decide to let go of luxury pieces that they no longer use.

”We are talking about products with incomparable quality. These are pieces that can last a lifetime when well cared for. And also to democratize luxury, giving the possibility to people who would not have access to these luxury items and brands in the conventional way”says Fiorella to Entrepreneurial Power.

A Gringa adopts consignment as a business model. In this modality, suppliers provide the parts and receive a percentage of the operation only after the sale.

In the case of Gringa, the percentage passed on to the former owner of the piece varies according to the sale price. On products valued at up to R$989, the sales commission is 55%. For items with values ​​above R$29,990, the percentage is 75%.

To select items from the collection, Gringa has a curation team, which verifies the authenticity of the products sold. In addition, the condition of the pieces is evaluated, which must meet the brand’s quality standards.

“Luxury is known for its scarcity. To buy a Birkin bag at Hermès, for example, you must have a prior relationship with the brand and have previously consumed other products. The secondhand shortens this path by giving the possibility of purchasing a ‘pre-loved’ item [seminovo]“he states.

Luxury items are returned to their owners if they are not sold within 1 year. The seller can also withdraw from the transaction at any time, but if the withdrawal occurs before completing 90 days, an amount of R$80 per product will be charged. The recurrence rate for sellers is 75% and that for buyers is 45%.

The pieces available on the website range from R$110 to R$334 thousand. Gringa only mediates the sale of luxury items from international brands, such as Prada, Gucci It is Balenciaga. read here the complete list of accepted brands.

In addition to e-commerce, Gringa has a show room in São Paulo for customers who wish to physically view the products before making a purchase. The space opened in 2022.

“The secondhand is gaining strength, the public is starting to understand the importance of this consumption model. It’s win-win, you recover up to 70% of the value invested in an item that you are no longer interested in and whoever is buying saves by purchasing a very high quality piece, often with no apparent signs of use”says Fiorella.

Gringa was created in 2020, based on the businesswoman’s experience with thrift stores and platforms for buying and selling luxury items abroad. In 2022, more than 10,000 pieces were sold by the brand.

“I realized the opportunity for growth in this market in Brazil, and combined my desire to undertake, with my knowledge from so many years in the world of fashion with the fact of contributing to reducing the impact of fashion on the planet”account.

To open the company, Fiorella received a round of investment from friends and family. The initial contribution was used to get the company off the ground, investing in employees and equipment necessary for the operation. The values ​​were not disclosed.

GRINGA X-RAY