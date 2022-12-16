How did you feel about this article?

Tonje Gjevjon, who is a lesbian, wrote on Twitter that “men are men, regardless of their sexual fetishes” 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/YouTube

Norwegian actress and film director Tonje Gjevjon is being sued in her country on charges of hate speech over a Facebook post in which she said men cannot become lesbians or become pregnant.

According to information from the conservative website Daily Caller, Gjevjon, who is a lesbian, wrote: “It is as impossible for men to become lesbians as it is for men to become pregnant… Men are men, regardless of their sexual fetishes,” wrote the actress and director.

Gjevjon claimed he made the post to draw attention to Norway’s hate speech laws. Transgender activist Christine Jentoft, who identifies as a lesbian mother, denounced the actress and director for alleged targeted hate speech.

Earlier, she had also accused feminist activist Christina Ellingsen of committing the same crime, for having sent her a message: “You are a man. You cannot be a mother”.

In 2020, Norway’s Penal Code was modified to include gender identity and expression as a category protected against hate speech. In private environments, the penalty can be a fine or up to one year in prison, and in public environments, up to three years.