It’s in the Television Hall of Fame in U.S, was recognized by many important institutions, won the Emmy, the Golden globe and the Oscar, Nevertheless, Cloris Leachman is remembered by many for her performance as the grandmother of Malcolm in the middle.

Why do we remember it now? Unfortunately Cloris Leachman, the grandmother of Malcolm He passed away on Tuesday, January 26, of natural causes in Encinitas, California, United States.

It is worth remembering that his career began in the 1940s with the television series Actors Studio and eventually its development spread to the cinema where Cloris Leachman She featured heavily during the 1970s, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Last Picture Show.

Now, Cloris Leachman participated in the series of Malcolm from 2001 to 2006 as Grandma Ida (Lois’s mom) and had many memorable moments that fans will surely remember; the time he sued his family or when he had Reese and his brother fight for Raduca to find out who was the more man of the two.

Cloris Leachman didn’t just make Malcolm’s grandmother

Let’s not forget that Cloris Leachman has a really long career in television and film in the United States; He was in American Gods, Girl Meets World, Dancing with the Stars and many other proposals in which he had sporadic appearances.

Let’s not even lose sight of Cloris Leachman, apart from being Grandma Ida in Malcolm, he also lent his voice to a good number of Studio Ghibli movies like ‘The Castle in the Sky’ and ‘Ponyo’. He was always doing something and there were few years in which he rested.

Cloris Leachman will still appear in two films: Not to Forget and also in High Holiday, where it has a much more prominent role. She will surely be remembered during the next Oscars because her career left a lot in the Hollywood film industry.

