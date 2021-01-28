Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winning actress for her portrait of a lonely housewife in The last movie (The Last Picture Show) and comedy star as the towering Frau Blücher in Young frankenstein, as well as the self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at 94.

Leachman passed away in his sleep, from natural causes at his home in Encinitas, California, said his publicist Monique Moss yesterday, Wednesday. His daughter Dinah Englund was at his side, he added.

A character actress of extraordinary rank, Leachman could not be pigeonholed. In the early years of her television career, she appeared as Timmy’s mother on the series. Lassie. She played a frontier prostitute in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid‘, a member of a criminal family in Crazy mama and Blücher in Young frankensteinby Mel Brooks, in which the mere mention of his name generated equine reactions.

“Every time I hear a horse neighing I think forever of the unforgettable Frau Blücher de Cloris,” he tweeted. Brooks calling Leachman “insanely talented” and irreplaceable.

Such sad news — Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. – Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

Social networks were filled with reactions from colleagues who admired her. Steve Martin He said Leachman “brought the mysteries of comedy to the big and small screen.”

For its part, Ed asner, of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, wrote: “Nothing I can say will overcome the enormity of my love for you.” His tweet was accompanied by “a photo of the last time I saw you.” “Until we meet again, my dear,” he finished his post. .

“Applause at every entrance and at every exit,” he said. Rosie O’Donnell.

“There was no one like Chloris. With just one look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh until tears run down your face” Juliet Green, who was his longtime manager, said in a statement.

In 198.9 she toured with “Grandma Moses”, a play in which she aged from 45 to 101. For three years in the 1990s she appeared in major cities as the captain’s wife in the revival. from “Show Boat”. And in the 1993 film version of “The Beverly Hillbillies ‘,’ she took on the role of Irene Ryan as Grandma Clampett.”

He also had an occasional role in Malcolm in the Middle, for which he won emmy awards in 2002 and 2006. In all, he won nine Emmy Awards, including a trophy for Moore’s comedy.

Cloris Leachman and one of her Emmy Awards, the one she won for her role in “Malcolm in the Middle.” Photo REUTERS / Fred Prouser / Archive.

In 2008, when he was 82 years old, he competed in Dancing With the Stars” didn’t last long in the competition but wowed the crowds with her sparkling dance costumes and the fact that she would sit on Thursday’s laps and curse on the live stream.

Although it started as Miss chicago in the contest Miss america, Leachman used to gladly accept unglamorous roles.

“Basically I don’t care how I look, ugly or beautiful” she said in an interview in 1973. “I don’t think that’s what beauty is all about. In a single day any one of us is ugly or beautiful. It broke my heart that I couldn’t be the witch of The Wizard of Oz. But I would also like to be the good witch. Phyllis combines the two. ”

Cloris Leachman: “I basically don’t care how I look, ugly or beautiful. Photo Frederic J. BROWN / AFP.

“Somehow I am like this in life, I am magical, I believe in magic. There is supposed to be a point in life where you have to stop believing in it, but I’m not there yet. ”

In the 1950s, Leachman worked on live TV dramas, demonstrating his versatility in roles that represented the standards of that time.

“One week she was a Chinese girl, the next a London blonde, and weeks later she was someone with dark hair,” she recalled. In 1955, she made her film debut in Mickey Spillane’s suspense saga. The deadly kiss (Kiss Me Deadly ‘). It was the naked blonde Mike Hammer picked up on a dark road.

His triumph came with The last movie (The Last Picture Show), by Peter Bogdanovich, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.

When Leachman received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1971, she gave a messy speech thanking her piano teachers and concluded, “This is for Buck Leachman, who paid the bills.” His father owned a lumberyard.

Her most enduring role was that of Phyllis Lindstrom in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Phyllis used to visit Mary’s apartment to complain about her husband Lars and to make acid comments about Mary and especially her adversary, another tenant, Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper). Phyllis was so unexpectedly attractive that Leachman starred in her own spinoff series Phyllis, which aired on CBS from 1975 to 1977.

In 2009 he published his autobiography “Cloris”, which led to headlines in the tabloids for his account of a night of “wild” sex with Gene Hackman.

Leachman grew up outside of Des Moines, Iowa, where he was born in 1926. Her large family lived in an isolated wooden house with no running water, but mother had ambitious ideas for her children. Cloris took piano lessons at age 5, and since the family couldn’t afford a piano, he practiced on keys drawn on cardboard.

In 1953, Leachman married George Englund, who later became a film director and producer. Both had Five sons: Adam, Bryan, George, Morgan and Dinah. The couple divorced in 1979. Their son Bryan Englund was found dead in 1986 at age 30. Source: LYNN ELBER / AP.

