Honored Artist of Russia Anna Bolshova was spotted at the Lenkom Theater three days after an accident in which she killed a woman in the Kaluga region. The Izvestia correspondent managed to meet the actress on Sunday, October 23.

The video managed to capture how Bolshova leaves the theater with a large bouquet of flowers in her hands. The correspondent tried to ask the actress how things are after the accident, whether she plays in the theater after the tragedy. Bolshova turns around on the street, trying to dodge the journalist, not reacting to questions in any way, and returns to the theater building, using the service entrance.

The accident became known on October 20. The accident happened late in the evening on October 14th. The actress herself called an ambulance and the police, but it was not possible to save the victim.

The deceased was 31-year-old Olesya Sokolova, who lives in the village of Grachevka. The examination found about 4 ppm of alcohol in the blood of the deceased woman.

Local residents expressed the version that the woman could already be dead before she was hit. According to them, there are rumors that the woman was allegedly beaten to death by her partner before the incident.

Anna Bolshova has been serving at the Lenkom Theater since 1998, best known for her role in the rock opera Juno and Avos.

She is also familiar to the audience from her roles in the series “The Presumption of Innocence”, “Petrovka, 38. Petrovsky’s Team”, “Hot Ice”.

Since 2017 she has been an Honored Artist of Russia.