Actress Blake Lively sues ‘Breaking the Circle’ co-star Justin Baldoni for harassment

The American actress Blake Lively has sued the director and co-star with her of the film ‘Breaking the Circle’, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment during filming and a subsequent smear campaign, according to local media reported this Saturday , including the TMZ portal.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ and which according to the The New York Times was launched on Friday in Californiaaccuses Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of embarking on a “multi-level plan” to damage Lively’s reputation after she complained about “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” suffered during filming.

The plan, according to the lawsuit, included a social media campaign and news publishing to damage Lively’s reputation.

“These claims are completely false, scandalous and intentionally lewd, with the intent to publicly hurt,” Baldoni’s defense stated.

Lively told The New York Times that she hopes her lawsuit “helps protect other people who may be attacked.”

‘Breaking the Circle,’ an adaptation of Collen Hoover’s best-selling 2016 romance novel, premiered in August and exceeded expectations at the box office despite the release being marred by rumors of discord between the two leads and Baldoni stepped away from promoting the film.