Actress Arleen Sorkin, star of ‘Times of Our Lives’ has died

Soap opera star Arleen Sorkin has died at the age of 67 The time of our life as well as inspirer of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

The interpreter, who died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, was the mother of two sons, Eli and Owen, with producer Christopher Lloyd.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter And varietyArleen Sorkin had had several health problems in recent years that had prevented her from being able to continue her work.

The death was confirmed by the family in a statement: “We will always remember our dear Arleen for her immense generosity of spirit. Talented, yes, and also tenacious, as evidenced by her tenacious ten-year fight against a terrible disease. But most of all, she was a loving presence in the lives of her two sons, Eli and Owen; of her of her mother, Joyce; of her brothers, Robert and Arthur ”.

Born in Washington in 1955, the actress began her career in stand-up comedy. Game show co-host America’s Funniest Peopleachieved notoriety thanks to the soap opera The time of our life in which she played the role of Calliope Jones.

Precisely her interpretation was an inspiration for Paul Dini, his old college mate, for the creation of Harley Quinn, a well-known comic book character later brought to the big screen by Margot Robbie, and to which the same actress gave her voice in the Batman series and in numerous other related works.