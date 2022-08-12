American actress Anne Heche (53) has suffered serious brain damage in her car accident last week and will never recover. She is being kept alive artificially while doctors check whether her organs are suitable for donation, a family spokesperson said.

The brain damage in Heche is the result of a lack of oxygen in her brain, she has so-called anoxic brain damage. “She is still in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive this,” said the spokesperson. The actress had long wanted to donate her organs after her death. “She’s now being kept alive to see which ones are viable.”

The actress has two sons, Homer (20) and Atlas (13), from different relationships. In the 90s, she was with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous soul,” the statement continued on behalf of her family. Not only did she have an exceptional talent, she saw it as her life mission to spread kindness and happiness, especially when it came to loving who you want to love. We will remember her for her brave honesty and will miss her light very much.’ See also Sunken Moskva has become a headache file for Putin's propaganda departments

Heche drove her car into a home in Los Angeles last week. The accident caused a fire that could not be extinguished for an hour. The actress was taken to hospital in critical condition. She immediately went into a coma and had burns that required surgery and lung problems that prevented her from breathing on her own.

Drugs

It is still being investigated whether she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Traces of narcotics were found in her blood, but the picture may be distorted by drugs she was given in the hospital. It may take a few more weeks before there is clarity, according to the AP news agency. The crash itself is still under investigation. Heche was in any case alone in the car, no one was injured in the house. Read on under the photo of Heche with her sons





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Anne Heche became known as an actress in the soap in the early 90s Another world. Later she starred in movies like Donnie Brasco, Six days seven nights and wait the dog. More recently, she has appeared in series such as Chicago PD and all risein 2020 she participated in the US version of Dancing with the stars.

In the late 90s, Heche came into the limelight because of his relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. She had her son Homer with cameraman Coleman Laffoon, with actor James Tupper she welcomed Atlas.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: