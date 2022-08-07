Anne Heche in serious condition after an accident in Los Angeles

American actress Anne Heche is hospitalized in serious condition following a car accident in Los Angeles in which her Mini Cooper crashed into a house. La car of the 53-year-old protagonist of “Donnie Brasco” and “Psycho” caught fire and she suffered several burns, although it would not be life threatening. The car was moving at high speed in a residential area and perhaps Anne Heche was also drunk as she appeared a photo taken before the accident that shows her in a car with a bottle with a red cap wrapped in paper that looks like vodka. The suspicion is not confirmed by the police but is corroborated by the actress’s alcohol problems from the turbulent and ‘cursed’ past, and by the fact that shortly before she had crashed into a garage and had started in reverse as if nothing had happened, evading the attempt of the inhabitants of help her.

It took firefighters over an hour to put out the flames on the blue Mini Cooper and rescue the actress pulling it out of the car that crashed into a two-story house in Mar Vista. Anne Heche is intubated but her condition is deemed stable. No one else was injured in the accident. La Heche was among the first actresses to come out about her bisexuality, bringing to light the relationship with TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. She later complained that she was blacklisted by Hollywood that he would boycott it. She unhappy subsequent marriages with a cameraman (from whom she divorced in 2009) and then with actor James Tupper with whom she had her second child, Atlas, born in 2009, but divorced from in 2018.

Recently there was talk of a new engagement with actor Thomas Jane. She was born in Ohio, she had made her debut in the lucky one soap opera Another World (“Destini”, in Italy). Among his films “Six days and seven nights” with Harrison Ford, “The touch of the devil”, “Sex and power”, “Catfight – Botte da friends”, the remake of “Psycho“directed by Gus Van Sant,” The Hour of Truth “and the latest film,”13 Minutes“, released in 2021. Heche in her autobiography” Call me crazy “explained how her problems with alcohol are due to a difficult childhood and a tragic life. as a child she harassed her without her mother, a fervent Christian, doing anything. “I drank, I smoked, I took drugs, I had sex with a lot of people, anything to take the shame out of my life,” she told ABC News in 2011. The actress was also marked by the tragic fate of her family with the loss of his father when he was only 14, his sister Susan who died of a brain tumor in 2016 and his brother Nathan who crashed his car shortly before graduation in what she has always regarded as a suicide.

