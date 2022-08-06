American actress Anne Heche was taken to hospital in critical condition after she drove her car into a home. The car and house caught fire and the driver suffered severe burns, US media reported.

An anonymous source confirmed to CNN that it was Heche and the LA Times reports that the car was registered in her name. According to the Times, authorities believe Heche was intoxicated when the car entered the home. There were no other injuries. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire that started in the home as a result of the accident.

Anne Heche rose to fame in the early 1990s as an actress in the soap opera Another World. She later starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, Six days seven nights and Wag the dog.

In the late 90s, Heche had a relationship with comedian Ellen Degeneres, which led to very intense media attention. Last year, Heche said in an interview that her relationship with Degeneres had resulted in her being blacklisted. "I haven't been able to do a big studio film for ten years," she said.

Since that time, Heche has had roles in such television series as The Brave, Quantico and Chicago PD

