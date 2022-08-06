Anne Heche at the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California in March. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (FilmMagic)

American actress Anne Heche, 53, has had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital after suffering an accident in Los Angeles, according to numerous local media reports. the protagonist of Donnie Brasco either six days and seven nights Y Vulcan, it crashed into a house and the crash started a fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that they had rescued an adult woman in “critical condition”, but has declined to confirm her identity, claiming that it is prohibited by law and has referred the actress’s publicist for eventual confirmation.

“A single-passenger vehicle has crashed into a 738-square-foot two-story home. [69 metros cuadrados] built in 1952, causing damage to the structure and a heavy fire before the arrival of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD)”, stated in a statement the body. A total of “59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, reduce and completely extinguish the persistent flames inside the heavily damaged structure and rescue an adult woman found inside the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by paramedics. of the LAFD in critical condition ”, adds the note.

The TMZ medium, specializing in celebrity news, was the first to identify the victim as Anne Heche and has published photographs of the actress inside the car after suffering a previous crash against a garage of a nearby house. She has also released a video in which the neighbors ask her to get out of the car after that first crash, but the actress ignores that request, backs up and accelerates sharply. LA CBS has broadcast another video taken with a video surveillance camera in which the actress’s car is seen circulating at full speed before the accident.

The car in which Heche is seen after the first accident is the same one that crashed into the house shortly after, causing the fire. In the subsequent photographs and videos in which the victim is seen being introduced into the ambulance, the actress is not fully identified. The car, a blue Mini Cooper, has suffered extensive damage both from the impact with the house and from the subsequent fire.

The fire accident took place on Walgrowe Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood, near the Santa Monica airport, according to firefighters.

In addition to her acting career, Heche became very famous for her relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres, between 1997 and 2000, which received great media attention. In her memoir, the actress denounces that she was sexually abused by her father, who died of AIDS when she was still a teenager. Shortly after, her brother died in a traffic accident that the actress maintains was a suicide. Ella’s sister Susan died of a brain tumor and her sister Cynthia died as a child of a heart defect. The actress has suffered from mental health problems.