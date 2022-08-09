





By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hollywood actress Anne Heche remained hospitalized in critical condition, in a coma and hooked up to a breathing machine on Monday, four days after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles, a spokesman said. artist’s spokesperson.

Heche, 53, has been hospitalized since the car she was driving went out of control Friday morning, crashed into a house and caught fire, according to police.

No one inside the house was injured, but the impact set the dwelling on fire, requiring a response from dozens of firefighters.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday that the cause and circumstances of the accident remained under investigation.

Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness after the accident, said Michael McConnell, a member of the Los Angeles-based talent management firm that represents her, Zero Gravity Management.

“Right now, she is in an extremely serious condition,” he told Reuters in a text message, adding that Heche “has significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche rose to prominence for her Emmy-winning work on the television drama “Another World” and went on to star in other roles, including the HBO series “Hung” and films such as “Mere Coincidence” and “A Bad Deal.”

She made tabloid headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres at the time when DeGeneres publicly came out as a lesbian. After the split, Heche married cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent a few years in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the short-lived TV series “Men in Trees”.







