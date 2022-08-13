Anne Heche, an actress who died in a car accident, has drugs in her blood.

“The analysis revealed the presence of drugs in the blood of Heche. However, we must conduct additional tests to rule out any substances that could have been prescribed to the actress for medical reasons, ”police officer Lisette Lomeli told the agency. dead line 11th August.

Earlier in the day, the LAPD issued a warning to examine blood tests and investigate the incident on Twitter.

August 13 Broadcasting Corporation BBC referring to the representative of the actress, she emphasized that Heche is legally dead, but she temporarily remains connected to a life support apparatus. This is necessary so that Heche can become an organ donor.

On August 12, it became known about the death of the 53-year-old actress. Relatives confirmed the fact of death after their statement that Heche intended to be taken off life support.

A friend of the actress, designer Nancy Davis, on her Instagram page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) published a memorable post in which she noted that her “loving, kind, cheerful, sweet and beautiful friend went to heaven.”

On August 5, it became known that Heche caused an accident on Walgrove Avenue in Los Angeles, crashing into a garage. After that, the star left the scene of the accident and after a few kilometers crashed into a residential apartment building in the Mar Vista area. Her blue MINI Cooper caught fire, and Heche was pulled out of the car by firefighters.

Anne Heche was born in 1969 in Ohio, USA. She is known for her roles in the films Volcano, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Cops in Deep Reserve. In total, her track record includes several dozen paintings.