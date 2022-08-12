american actress Anne Heche He died at the age of 53 after being in a car accident hitting a house twice in the United States. This was confirmed by relatives of the artist for the international media on the afternoon of August 12.

As a result of the accident, the protagonist of “Six days and seven nights” She had to be admitted to the West Hills hospital burn center in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, as she ended up involved in a fire. However, she was unable to resist for long and a week after being hospitalized, her death was reported.

A day earlier, the doctors explained that there was not much life expectancy for the actress of “Another world”but they decided to keep her connected to an artificial respirator to ensure that her organs were preserved and used for donation, since Heche publicly declared herself a donor.

What happened to Anne Heche?

On August 5, Anne Heche worried all her followers and family after having a serious accident with her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a house in Mar Vista, in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to the information collected, more than fifty firefighters approached the scene to stop the incident that destroyed the entire vehicle and a large part of the house. Despite this, the American could not be rescued until 65 minutes after the flames started.

The family announcement

A representative of the family, of unknown identity, indicated in a statement the serious state of health in which Anne Heche was after remaining in a coma after the accident.

“Unfortunately, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a critical coma. She is not expected to survive. Her choice was always to donate her organs and she is kept in a life support system to determine if any of them are viable, “she detailed for the media and supporters of the American.

