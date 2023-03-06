Towards the end of the XXI International Festival of Debuts “Spirit of Fire”, which closed on Monday, March 6, in Khanty-Mansiysk, the prize of the festival president directed by Emir Kusturica was awarded.

The Serbian director broke his leg and was unable to fly to the ceremony, but he sent a letter to the Russian actress Anna Mikhalkova and asked him to read it from the stage. The message preceded the reward.

Mikhalkova received the prize of the president of the festival “For the creation of unique female images.” The letter accompanying the prize was read on behalf of Kusturica by Indian director and producer Bauddhayan Mukherjee.

“Anna, you are a wonderful, great Russian actress. Anna, you are always different, always reliable. Like a real actress, you can be tragic, but you are not afraid to be funny either. You are good at all genres. You embody all facets of the national character. Bravo, Anna! — the Indian director read Kusturica’s letter.

Mikhalkova, accepting the award, expressed surprise at such attention from the illustrious director.

“Is that right for me? How does Kusturica know about me? Well, I’ll have to go visit him, ”said Mikhalkova.

The actress noted that she did not expect that it was she who would receive the award of the president of the festival.

“Actually, I was sitting and thinking, which film is going to be given an award, for the performance of female roles. And when they called my name, I thought that this was some kind of fatal mistake. I didn’t prepare. I did not expect that I would have such an advantage in my luggage. When I’m nervous, I start talking and joking a lot. I will pretend that I am ready for this prize, ”said Mikhalkova.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the film directed by Malika Musaeva, The Cage Is Looking for a Bird, received the Golden Taiga Prize named after Sergei Solovyov as the best Russian debut film, as well as two main prizes – for the best female role and for the best cinematography.

The Golden Taiga award for the best foreign debut film went to Parallax by Iranian director Shahram Ebrahimi.

Prior to that, on March 3, it was reported that the actor Sergei Garmash received the award “For Contribution to Cinematography” at the “Spirit of Fire” film festival. The award was presented to the actor by the chairman of the international jury, Russian director Pavel Lungin. Such an award was previously presented to world stars Christopher Lambert and Fanny Ardant. Lungin, during the award ceremony, noted the talent of the Russian actor, which, according to him, “is rarely found in other representatives of the profession.”

This year the festival “Spirit of Fire” was held from 3 to 6 March in Khanty-Mansiysk. The Serbian director Emir Kusturica became the chairman of the jury, but he could not come to the event, because on March 1 the filmmaker was hospitalized with a broken leg, he needed surgery.