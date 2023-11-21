Rome – She died yesterday in Rome the actress and writer Anna Kanakis. Her husband Marco Merati Foscarini confirmed this to Adnkronos. The actress was 61 years old. The funeral will be held in Rome on November 23rd at 3 pm in the church of San Salvatore in Lauro.

She had been Miss Italy 1977, then a model, then an actress in almost thirty films and fiction, then a politician and finally a writer. At the cinema she was in great demand in 80s comedies, directed several times by Castellano and Pipolo and by Sergio Martino in films such as ‘Attila flagello di Dio’ (1982), ‘Eye, malocchio, parsley and fennel’ (1983), ‘Acapulco , first beach… on the left’ (1983). Then TV also often wanted her with co-protagonist roles such as in ‘Vento di Ponente’ (2002) and in ‘La Terza Verità’ (2007). But in recent years, her main occupation had become writing.

Daughter of a Greek father, native of Crete, engineer, and a mother originally from Tortorici (in the Nebrodi area of ​​Messina), a lawyer, at just 15 years old in September 1977 she was elected Miss Italy in Sant’Eufemia d’Aspromonte: she was the first Miss Italy so young to be elected, after a change in the regulations. In 1981 she participated in Miss Universe. He made his film debut, with small roles in the brilliant comedy. Then she, with Luigi Magni, had her first small dramatic role as a brigand in the film ‘O Re, with Giancarlo Giannini and Ornella Muti. Over 30 films and TV dramas will follow, in Italy and abroad.

Anna Kanakis also had a brief political career: he became national head of Culture and Entertainment of the Democratic Union for the Republic (UDR), the party founded by Francesco Cossiga. In 2010, with the novel ‘You’re so mine when you sleep. The last scandalous love of George Sand’ (Marsilio Editori), made its debut as Writer. In 2011 he published the second novel ‘Goebbels’ Lover’ (Marsilio Editori), where he told the true story of Lída Baarová, a Czechoslovakian actress who was Joseph Goebbels’s lover in 1938. Finally, in 2022, he published with Baldini&Castoldi ‘Don’t judge me ‘, historical novel in which the protagonist, Baron Jacques d’Adelsward Fersen, a real-life character, who fights against his demons: the lack of talent to become the writer he wanted to be and homosexuality, which caused him a isolation from the family, prison and profound melancholy.

Anna Kanakis has had two marriages. In 1981 she married the musician Claudio Simonetti, from whom she divorced a few years later. In 2004 she married the Venetian Marco Merati Foscarini, a descendant of Marco Foscarini, one of the last doges of Venice.