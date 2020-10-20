TMC MP (Trinamool Congress MP) and Actress Nusrat Jahan has shared a tremendous glamorous picture of her and she has also been very much discussed. Nusrat has shared his very glamorous picture in a black leather dress and he is getting a lot of reactions on social media. Along with the fans, Actress and MP Mimi Chakraborty has also praised her pictures.

After Corona, where theaters are opening now and many films are ready for release, Nusrat’s film SOS Kolkata is also going to be released in theaters. These pictures are from this film of Nusrat. These pictures of Nusrat are becoming very viral on social media, in which she is seen a tremendous stinging.

In these pictures, she is seen in a biker look in this black leather outfit. In many of these pictures, she is seen posing with Yash Dasgupta as well.

Mimi Chakraborty could not stop herself from praising these pictures shared on Instagram. He has described these pictures of Nusrat as killer. Both these actresses of Bengali film are often in discussion about their fashion statement.

Please tell that in this film of Nusrat Yash Dasgupta is in the lead role. Apart from this, Sabyasachi Chakraborty is also in an important role.