This Wednesday, Manu and Rosa welcomed into their teams a new quartet of guests to face the tests of Pasapalabra and Roberto Leal’s questions

Nerea Barros and Wally López They were part of Manu’s orange team; while Iván Sánchez and Ana Jarathey were in the blue. Furthermore, the latter debuted in the contest, since she had never gone as if her classmates had done so.

Actress, dancer and singer, Jara rose to fame thanks to yesher role as Jimena Medina in the hit Disney Channel series I am Moon between 2016 and 2018.

Wally López and Ana Jara, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

However, Jara did not pay for the hazing and in the Musical Track cHe managed to defeat a well-known DJ and producer like Wally López, who couldn’t beat her.

The presenter, after giving them clues on the topic that they had to guess to add seconds to their respective contestants’ locker until they reached the penultimate attempt with two seconds.





Leal gave them the title of the song in English and out of order and Jara was the quickest to press the button, guessing that sand it was about the topic I don’t want a love r of Texas.

In this way, the Valencian performer managed to beat the DJ and producer on her first Musical Track in her debut as a guest of the program from Antenna 3.