Mumbai: Actress Amrita Rao and her radio jockey husband Anmol told on Monday that they are going to be parents soon. The actress, who married Anmol in 2016, shared this news on Instagram.

Rao shared a selfie with her husband, saying, “For you this is the 10th month… but for us, this is the ninth. Surprise Surprise… Anmol and I are in our ninth month. Very excited to share this good news with you, my fans and friends. “

Amrita, who starred in films like Ishq-Vishk, “Main Hoon Na” and Vivah, was last seen in the film “Thackeray” in 2019.

Talking about Amrita Rao’s film journey, Shahid Kapoor’s opposite couple loved the audience. In the film Ishq-Vishk to Vivah, the audience particularly appreciated the performance of both.

Now that Amrita is going to become a mother, knowing her fans are quite happy. Her happiness can also be gauged from this, because ever since the actress revealed about becoming her mother on Instagram, her fans have not been tired of congratulating her on her post.