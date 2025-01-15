Actress Alejandra Darín, sister of Ricardo Darín, dies at 62

The actress Alejandra Darín has died at the age of 62 as reported by the Argentine Association of Actors, of which Darín was president for 13 years. The interpreter was also known for being the sister of Ricardo Darín, the leading actor in films such as The secret of his eyes (2009) or wild tales (2014), and for being the aunt of actor Chino Darín. The causes of death are not yet known.

Ricardo Darín seeks “justice, ethics and morals” in the face of the crimes of the dictatorship in ‘Argentina 1985’

“With immense sadness we say goodbye to our dear colleague Alejandra Darín,” begins the statement from the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses. “Forever, your colleagues on the Integral Council will appreciate your fight, your unwavering commitment and your fortitude in the face of every adversity. Alejandra was an example of dedication, camaraderie, and love for our profession and for cultural workers,” he adds.

The Association highlights that, “in the most complex moments,” Darín knew how to “defend the values” of the union with enormous courage, and they affirm that his “legacy” “inspires” and “strengthens” them to continue building a future of rights, peace and dignity with memory.” “Their fight and their ethics will be our flag in the union’s work,” the Association writes in its statement.

Alejandra Darín, who was born on June 19, 1962, has worked in theater works such as A report on the banality of love, a wrong man either The book of Ruth. In addition, he has also participated in television fictions such as a voice on the phone either The strange lady. “Thank you, Alejandra! We will continue your task, honoring your values, your dignity and your commitment,” concludes the statement from the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses.

His colleagues publish farewell messages

Some colleagues have already reacted on social networks to the death of Alejandra Darín. Victoria Onetto, actress and undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the Province of Buenos Aires, has described her in X as “a woman and actress who was always on the side of those who fight for a more just and humane culture.” “Immense artist, committed activist, who dedicated her life to defending the rights of cultural workers. Their dedication, camaraderie and passion leave an indelible mark,” writes Onetto.

Likewise, politician Cristina Kirchner has also sent her condolences to the actress’s family and friends on social networks. “Argentine actress with a life of social commitment who always fought with conviction and firmness, not only for the rights of her fellow Argentine actors and actresses, whom she represented with dignity; but also for human rights, accompanying organizations in all their manifestations,” he writes in X.