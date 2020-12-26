Along with Bollywood actress Alaa F films, she is also very popular on social media. At the moment, Alaa is in the news for her latest glamorous photoshoot. Alaa F has also shared her hot pictures on Instagram. In these pictures, she is seen posing in a black color leather jacket. On these pictures of Alaya F, users are also giving a lot of vacancy.

Pictures are going viral on instagram

In the photos, Ala looks quite stunned in a faux leather jacket paired with boy shorts. He has further enhanced his look with makeup. While sharing the photo, Alaya F wrote in the caption, “I always sit on the stool like this.” These pictures of Alaa are becoming quite viral on Instagram and they have received more than 96 thousand views.

Alaya often shares her photos on social media.

(Source – Instagram)

‘Young sweetheart‘ Did Bollywood debut

Please tell that Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. In this film, Alaa was seen sharing the screen with actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Although this film could not do any good at the box office, but Alaa’s acting was praised.

As of now, there is news that Ala has a contract for three films with filmmaker J Shevakaramani.

read this also

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle thanked Salman Khan for supporting her through difficult times, saying- ‘Farishta ho Aap’

Karthik Aryan sets a new record, shooting for ‘Dhamaka’ in just 10 days