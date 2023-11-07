Actress Abigail Breslin (New York, 27 years old), known for playing the main girl in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), has become the center of a legal battle after accusing actor Aaron Eckhart (Cupertino, California, 55 years old) of “aggressive, degrading and unprofessional” behavior during the filming of the film Classifieda thriller of espionage that is in the post-production phase. Breslin had raised his concerns during filming with the Hollywood Actors Guild, in a letter that expressed his fears and criticized the behavior of his filming partner. Now, it is the film’s producers, Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings, who have filed a lawsuit against the actress in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which has uncovered the actress’s previous complaints, who had not made them. public.

The reason for this lawsuit, according to the documents to which several American media have had access, is because, according to the companies, Breslin would have entailed an extra cost of $80,000 for the producers: “All production almost stopped when Breslin reported to the production of Eckhart’s alleged bad behavior, which she insisted put her in danger at several times.” The actress refused to film a series of scenes she had alone with Eckhart, so she “had to make expensive arrangements,” according to the documents.

The plaintiff production companies assure that, due to Breslin’s alarm, an investigation was initiated on the filming set, but they affirm that no evidence could be found to support the interpreter’s version and they called the young woman’s accusations “far-fetched, hysterical and imaginary.” ”. In addition, they maintain that Breslin is extorting them for refusing to sign a contract that would give the green light to the film’s release, which “jeopardizes the financial well-being of the production, including the signing of distribution agreements.” According to what they say, the interpreter who rose to fame as a child demands a payment of $35,000 in exchange for signing the documents.

Actor Aaron Eckhart at the premiere of the film ‘Midway’ in Westwood (California), in 2019. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

In a statement obtained by the magazine People, Breslin’s representative, Michelle Bega, states that the actress “is not aware of any action filed against her and has not received any legal notice.” And she adds that she “categorically denies all allegations against her and unequivocally maintains her statement.” [contra Eckhart], which he confidentially handed over to the actors union.” For his part, the actor, known for playing the villain Two-Face in the film The dark knight or for his participation in several romantic comedies, has not issued any statement regarding this controversy.

Curiously, the two actors had already shared the screen in 2007, in the film No reservationsstarring Eckhart and Catherine Zeta-Jones as a renowned chef who has to take care of her niece – played by Breslin – after her sister dies in an accident.

Breslin rose to fame at just 9 years old, when she played Olive in the comedy-drama Little Miss Sunshine, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. The film was a commercial and critical success, allowing Breslin to enter, in 2007, at number 8 on the list of Forbes of “Highest Paid Young Actors”, since he managed to pocket one and a half million dollars for the film and its benefits. From then on, she began to appear as a “daughter of” in highly commercial films, such as the aforementioned No Reservations either Definitely Maybe, which were a success at the box office. Starting in 2010, with the arrival of her puberty, the actress tried her luck on Broadway, she gave voice to the animated film Rangealongside Johnny Depp, and entered the Ryan Murphy universe with a role in the series Scream Queens. She also returned to her beginnings in film with a role in the film August: Osage County, less commercial in nature than what he was doing recently, where he shared the bill with actors like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Benedict Cumberbatch and Juliette Lewis.

Regarding his personal life, in 2022 he confessed through his social networks how he lived in an abusive relationship for almost two years. She made it public during the October celebration of Gender Violence Awareness Month in the United States and assured that he was still living with post-traumatic stress. In 2017, he revealed, also through his Instagram account, that he had been a victim of sexual abuse by a person in her circle during his childhood. He did so with the intention of encouraging victims to break his silence. In January 2023, the actress married her partner since 2017, Ira Kunyansky, in an intimate ceremony whose photographs she shared through the same social network, in which she has accumulated just over half a million followers.