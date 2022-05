SQUARE ENIX announces that the 1.10 update for Actraiser Renaissance on consoles and mobile devices. Among the novelties of this update we find the modification of some music tracks that have been rearranged by Yuzo Koshiro and the ability to disable certain actions so make the title more faithful to the original. On PC, the update will be available starting from the next one May 3.

