Sunday morning in Villa Crespo, a neighborhood located in the center of Buenos Aires. In an old house, which is entered through a long hallway, is the Teatro Azul. In its hall, there is a work atmosphere and some nervousness about the start of a performance, which begins at noon. The postcards are of a well-oiled machine: a technician climbs a ladder to adjust the lights, another tests a video that is part of the show and one of the directors asks if everyone is wearing makeup.

The scene is repeated in other casts that put on hundreds of plays in this city, perhaps the great mecca of theater in Latin America, despite the country’s constant crises and the cut in subsidies for culture. But the play Immigrants, no human being is illegal has a peculiarity. It is a creation of the En Yunta Inclusive Theatre School and its cast is made up of twenty diverse actors. “There are people with cerebral palsy, schizophrenia, Down syndrome and within what is called the autistic spectrum. There are others who have nothing. For example, a 15-year-old boy who was treated a lot bullying at school. Here he found a space for support and expression,” says Esteban Parola.

The actor and his colleague Gimena Racconto Giunta run the school and the show that reflects on immigration in the country since the beginning of the last century. They have been working with people with disabilities for several decades and took up the legacy of Ana María Giunta – Gimena’s mother – a pioneer in the subject, who in 1994 inaugurated the Art for Life Workshops Todos en Yunta.

Members of the inclusive theatre play ‘Immigrants, no human being is illegal’, on August 18 in Buenos Aires. Mariana Eliano

Before the performance begins, in the box office area, actors Marcos Daniel Herrera, Catalina Kunik and Nicolás Steimberg talk about what fascinates them about the collective act of theatre and the importance of working in a cooperative and having a job. “This play gives people with disabilities a job opportunity. There is nothing more beautiful and therapeutic than doing it from an artistic perspective. In addition to acting, I paint, make mandalas and rap. When I go on stage, I feel like I have to surpass myself,” says Herrera, who in the play plays a newspaper vendor who announces the news. “It is very fun to do theatre – he adds – and the most exciting thing is the final applause, although before going on stage I get very anxious.”

A story of migrants

Her partner Catalina plays a Polish woman. “My last name is Polish,” she says. To create the play, the actors had to investigate their family origins. They spoke to their parents and grandparents, brought photographs to rehearsals and created the story, which focuses on the Immigrants Hotel, built in 1911 to receive and guide those who arrived mainly from Europe to Argentina.

“This theatre and this group are my second home. I am used to acting and I love it. I feel very excited before going on stage. Sometimes I have trouble saying the script and I get stuck. But I can overcome it by choosing other words,” says Kunik. Nicolas Steimberg likes the moments before the start of the performance: “To warm up, we walk, we do this (he makes a gesture of relief with his hands). I like it to relax.”

Esteban Parola and Gimena Racconto Giunta, directors of the play. Mariana Eliano

The actors take their positions. The performance is about to begin. Immigrants, no human being is illegal It is a beautiful allegory about diversity, brotherhood and community ties, based on the stories of newcomers to the country. The story arose in the school’s bonfire, a space where students bring some concern or problem, beyond the acting class itself.

“In a game I asked the origin of each person’s surname. Nobody knew. Sometimes, families don’t tell them. We started to investigate and to be active subjects of curiosity,” says Parola. “We work a lot with families. We wonder what will happen to these people when their parents are no longer there. It is essential to work on their independence and autonomy,” adds Racconto Giunta.

Since they began working with people with disabilities, some paradigms in society have changed. However, the directors of the En Yunta Inclusive Theatre School believe that there is still a long way to go. “For a long time there was a tendency to romanticise disability – and this is still the case today. When you talk about the subject, many people say: ‘You work with disabled children’. I say that I work with adults who have a disability. Our project creates theatre cooperatives and trains artists. Historically, disability has been worked on from the side of not being able to, from the side of failure, from the side of lack,” says Racconto Giunta.

Actress Catalina Kunik at a presentation of the play ‘Immigrants, no human being is illegal’, in Buenos Aires. Mariana Eliano

Parola gives a concrete example in the staging of the play. “Once we write the texts, we begin the adaptation for each actor. We don’t think about what they can do but how they can do it, which is very different. The question is how can this actor develop what I as a director or author want to happen on stage.”

One of the actresses, for example, has speech difficulties. Parola speaks of the need for an audience that understands this “aesthetic of diversity.” “We understand her because we have a hearing habit and we have spent many years with her. If you are a spectator, we suggest that you put up with the time it takes her to say her lines. That is understanding the time of others.”

In conversation with the actors, the question of love for art, group life and, above all, work comes up. Like most independent theatre groups in Buenos Aires, this one works as a cooperative. Students pay a fee for their training at the school. But when it comes to putting on a show, the income – and the work – is divided among the entire cast.

Members of the Yunta Inclusive Theatre School during the play. Mariana Eliano

“When we put on a play,” says Parola, “we move away from the educational side and start to have a more professional perspective. What does it mean to be a cooperative? Putting on a show, attracting the public, arriving on time, respecting the rest of the cast, leaving the dressing rooms in good condition… Many people tell us: ‘This is the first time I’ve been paid for working.’”

“Getting paid for the work they do,” Racconto Giunta adds, “gives them autonomy and value. That is to say: ‘What I do is worth it.’ It also implies responsibility and discipline, things that perhaps do not happen in other institutions where they go.”

When the curtain falls, applause resounds in the packed room. The immigrants’ stories fade into the air, leaving room for the joy and adrenaline of theatre in the body. The actors, following the ancient theatre ritual, bow to the audience in gratitude. Marcos Daniel Herrera reveals that he has a rap that he hopes to incorporate into the play and shares a sentiment: “Here I can express what I have inside. That is very healing for me.”