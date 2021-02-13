Various actors give themselves completely to the moment of bringing their characters to life to amaze audiences, but they have also created passions among their fellow cast members. A not very endearing situation considering that they do not stop getting to know each other in the months that a film usually lasts.

Looking ahead to February 14, we share with you a list of actors who did not escape the ‘Cupid’s crush’ during their films and decided to take the brave step in the real world.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

The love story of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Photo: Cosmopolitan

In Amazing spider-man, Andrew’s character falls in love with the lovable Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone. Likewise, love went beyond fiction and both actors became a couple to the envy of many.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Photo: WireImage

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captured the attention of all of Hollywood. A situation that neither would have imagined when the two met and worked together in The rum diary.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt join forces for the health of their daughters, Zahara, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enchanted audiences for their role as a couple in Mr. & Mrs Smith. The chemistry that both exuded on screen did not stop there and ended up happily joining them in marriage for 12 years.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Photo: Instagram

The couple have been together for more than 32 years, a consolidated relationship that emerged during the filming of Volunteers. The film had negative evaluations, but none so great to overshadow the romance that had been reaping.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

Stars Weisz and Craig struck up a romance when they performed Behind the walls. After six months together, they decided to get married in a secret ceremony and keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Photo: Thibault Camus

Black swan showed the public a fascinating side of Natalie Portman, which also managed to captivate choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They got married in 2012 and have a family with two children.