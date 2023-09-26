As is already known, there is currently an actors’ strike underway in Hollywood, which somehow causes certain high-caliber productions to have a kind of pause, and for this reason, certain films and series have announced their delay in cinemas and streaming platforms. And since there are already people who lend their faces to video games, they also want to drag this market.

Union members voted a 98.32% in favor of strike authorization in connection with the Interactive Media Agreement, which covers the work of members in this business that could be related as the largest in entertainment. If that happens, it is possible that some important projects will be delayed, especially those that use motion capture to bring characters to life.

Among the franchises that may be affected are The Elder Scrolls, Halo, Tomb Raider, Destiny, Fallout, Call of Duty, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding and God of War. Even the president of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Dreascher has mentioned the following in a statement:

It’s time for video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract. The outcome of this vote shows that our members understand the existential nature of these negotiations and that the time has come for these companies, who make billions of dollars and pay their CEOs handsomely, to provide our artists with an agreement that follows functioning in video games as a viable career.

It is worth mentioning that several members have shown interest, but that does not mean that the strike would already come into force, so at least for now, there are no confirmations that actors in general or dubbing will have to stop their activities. . As to hollywoodit is expected that they will soon have a resolution, since the scriptwriters are close to finishing their move.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I hope this does not proceed, otherwise many games will be in danger of not being released on agreed dates. Although if the salaries are very low, at the end of the day they must demand that the payments are decent.