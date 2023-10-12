The conversations between Hollywood actors and studios They were broken, extending the strike and affecting numerous film and television projects. The work stoppage that began on July 14 has no end in the near future, and its impact is reflected in a wide range of series and filmsboth in production and in future releases.

The breakdown in contractual negotiations between andl Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA for its acronym in English) and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP for its acronym in English) leaves the industry in a state of uncertainty. SAG-AFTRA submitted their most recent offer on October 11, which included a viewership bonus they said would cost more than $800,000,000 a year.

However, the AMPTP considered this figure to be excessive and not sustainable. After a series of offers from the producers, the gap between the two parties proved unbridgeable, and negotiations were suspended.

The strike not only impacts the production of films and series, but also promotional campaigns. The events necessary for the launch, such as press conferences and the presence of actors on red carpets, are compromised.

Films stopped by the actors’ strike

The impact of this strike has been felt on a variety of notable productions. Some of the affected movies include:

Ghostbusters 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

Avatar 3 and 4

Another film whose release is in doubt is Deadpool 3the third installment of Marvel’s popular anti-hero series starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, scheduled for release in May 2024.

Fans could also see other highly anticipated films delayed, such as the sequel to Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, and the film adaptation of the musical Wickedwith Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The production of Beetlejuice 2, scheduled for release in September 2024, was affected as it began shortly before the strike was announced. Meanwhile, the adaptation of Wickedwhich has been filming in the United Kingdom, could experience delays.

Even foreign productions, such as the sequel to Gladiatorstarring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington and filmed in Morocco and Malta, are also threatened by this strike.

Impact on television productions due to Hollywood strike

The strike also affects television. Series like Better Call Saul (season 6), The Flash (season 9), The Good Doctor (season 6), Grey’s Anatomy (season 19), How I Met Your Father (season 2), Law & Order: SVU (season 24), The Mandalorian (season 3), The Orville (season 3), Cobra Kai (season 6) and Stranger Things (season 5) could face delays in production.

Actors’ strike, the last obstacle for Hollywood productions

In addition to series and movies, the strike has also impacted the production of commercials, music videos and other audiovisual projects. The duration and implications of this strike remain uncertain.

The actors union remained the only sector of Hollywood workers on strike, after this week the screenwriters voted almost unanimously the contractual agreement proposed by their union leaders, ending their five-month strike.

Highlights of the writers’ deal include significant pay increases, regulation of the size of staff required for shows and, a relevant topic today, control over the use of artificial intelligence in script creation. .

Late night television programs also resumed with the return of Bill Maher to HBO programming with his show Real Time with Bill Maher. The drivers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers from NBC, Jimmy Kimmel Live of the ABC, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert of CBS, as well as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.