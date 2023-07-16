Action on the track

The Silverstone weekend not only left a legacy of the spectacle given by the drivers on the track and yet another victory for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, but also the incredible media attention aroused by the presence of actor Brad Pitt on the starting grid. The Hollywood star hadn’t come to Britain for pleasure, but for shoot some scenes ‘on track’ of the highly anticipated film on Formula 1 which has – among the producers – also the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Strike in Hollywood

The film, which will be directed by director Joseph Kosinski, aims to become the most realistic ever made in the premier category of motorsport and for this reason the production was granted really moving in the paddock as if it were an 11th team on the grid. Now, however, the great work for the creation of this colossal with strong motoring colors has come to a sudden stop. In fact, Hollywood is in turmoil following the strike – held for the first time since 1980 – of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The actors union is fighting one tough dispute over pay and the use of artificial intelligence in productions. Film and television productions under construction in recent months have already slowed down due to the strike of many screenwriters since May and the actors’ strike could have an impact on the completion of other Hollywood films. Obviously Brad Pitt is also part of the union, who has folded his arms like many of his other colleagues, more and less known.

Schedule delays

“All filming has been halted for the time being – said a source close to the production alla NBC News – Brad had a really good time, but he’s definitely a very loyal member of the union“. Although the film does not yet have a theatrical release date, it is likely that filming and any other activity related to the making of the film will be further postponed until a solution is found.