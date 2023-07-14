This Thursday the entertainment news has been strong, since although it was expected that the writers’ strike in hollywood will improve and come to a resolution, it seems that it will not end anytime soon. This is precisely because the actors have joined them in this dispute, so surely some filming will suffer delays.

the national board of SAG-AFTRA held its meeting on Thursday morning and voted unanimously to approve a strike recommendation put forward by the bargaining committee. This in search of better opportunities and support fellow writers who are looking for optimal working conditions and of course, a more acceptable salary.

This was mentioned in the press conference:

Union members must withhold their jobs until a fair contract can be reached. They have left us with no alternative.

All this means, that the members of SAG-AFTRA they won’t be able to attend premieres, interview for finished jobs, go to award shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect.

Here follows the comment:

We are being victims of a very greedy company. At some point you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to put up with this anymore. You guys are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ The last time our two unions struck at the same time, the actors and writers got historic provisions that we all continue to benefit from today: residuals and pension and health funds.

For now, there is no estimated date for both unions to reach an agreement with their respective companies.

Editor’s note: With this in mind, it is obvious that several projects are going to be moved in terms of release dates, since the actors are not going to be working on any type of filming. Add to that that they will not make any type of press spin or similar.