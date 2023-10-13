













Actors’ strike continues in Hollywood, studios accused of abuse of authority









The organization of the SAG-AFTRA directly accused AMPTP studios of employing intimidation tactics to avoid responsibly delving into the revenue sharing proposal that was requested. In this way, the Hollywood conflict seems to have no end. At least not a close one. Here is what they commented:

“We are sorry for the pain these companies have inflicted on our members, to our strike leaders, to the members of the IATSE, Teamsters and Basic Crafts union, and to everyone in this industry”the Television/Theatrical Negotiating Committee said in a statement.

Although no further details were given about the intimidation tactics, it appears that the studios are not willing to give in to the requested requests by the actors, scriptwriters and other Hollywood crew.

The SAG-AFTRA front conflict will continue in Los Angeles and New York. The strike could enter a new phase.

Hollywood: What do you request? SAG-AFTRA?

SAG-AFTRA members demand better working conditions that adjust to what modernity demands. However, it previously reported that industry CEOs walked away from the negotiating table entirely after refusing to counter the latest proposed offer. Here is what the union mentions:

“We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that, surprisingly, was worth less than what they proposed before the strike began”.

Hollywood actors request “an updated contract that addresses modern issues”, This implies everything from salary increases to protections around the use of artificial intelligence. However, it seems that the studios are not willing to give in.

