The union Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) put end at the actors’ strike in the USA, which lasted 118 days, after reaching an agreement with Hollywood studios offering protection of AI threat.
The terms of the agreement, which SAG-AFTRA values at more than one billion dollars, will be disclosed in the next few days, with compensation increases “above average,” and which contains “unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI.”
The agreement is actually not yet final, but almost. All that’s missing is the final reviewwith the bulk of it now done.
A long battle
The battle between the actors and the film majors it lasted almost four months. Among the main points of contention was the extensive use of artificial intelligence, in particular some requests considered unacceptable such as the scanning of the actors which allowed the creation of 3D models of them, which could be used without their consent and without any compensation, even in case of death.
The closure of the actors’ strike follows that of the screenwriters’ strike, which was also created to obtain protection from the use of generative artificial intelligence in the creative process.
#Actors #strike #agreement #reached #protects #threat