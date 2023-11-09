The union Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) put end at the actors’ strike in the USA, which lasted 118 days, after reaching an agreement with Hollywood studios offering protection of AI threat.

The terms of the agreement, which SAG-AFTRA values ​​at more than one billion dollars, will be disclosed in the next few days, with compensation increases “above average,” and which contains “unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI.”

The agreement is actually not yet final, but almost. All that’s missing is the final reviewwith the bulk of it now done.