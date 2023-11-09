The American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has reached a provisional agreement with the Hollywood studios after a strike of almost four months. That reports Reuters news agency in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The strike will officially end after midnight local time, according to the union.

Union members walked off work in mid-July to demand an increase in the minimum wage. In addition, they wanted a larger share of revenue from streaming services and better protection against replacement by artificial intelligence.

According to the union, negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies. The association’s board will discuss the agreement internally on Friday. Members will cast their votes in the coming weeks.

Writers’ strike

The agreement means that Hollywood can operate at full capacity for the first time since May. Earlier, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union for film and television writers in the United States, also resigned. That strike lasted almost five months and ended at the end of September.

The scriptwriters, like the actors, were on strike because they demanded higher wages and wanted a guarantee that writers will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).