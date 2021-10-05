Russia has sent a film crew to the International Space Station to fuel excitement for the ailing Russian space program. However, criticism of the project also comes from within our own ranks.

To the stars: The Soyuz launcher on its way to the ISS – in addition to the cosmonaut, a film team is also on board for the first time. Image: dpa

M.he launch of a Soyuz spaceship in Baikonur on the Kazakh steppe began on Tuesday what was to become Russia’s latest space triumph: On the first satellite and the first dog in space (1957), the first dogs to return alive from there (1960), the first man (1961) and the first woman (1963) in space is now followed by the first cosmic film shoot. Actress Julija Peressild and director Klim Schipenko flew to the International Space Station (ISS) for this, accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow.

The film people have spent months preparing in the “Star City” near Moscow and in Baikonur. How they got used to weightlessness and acceleration forces could be seen on social media and on Russian state television. Its first channel is also involved in the project, as is the Roscosmos space agency. She claims that the film should “popularize the cosmic activity of Russia and heroize the cosmonaut”. Roskosmos director Dmitrij Rogozin attributes a “strong propagandistic purpose” to the film, as whose co-producer he appears. Konstantin Ernst, head of the First Channel and also co-producer, says the film should “confirm Russia’s leadership in the cosmic realm” and “bring back the people’s energy, love and passion for manned space travel”.