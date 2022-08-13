Soviet and Russian actress Lyudmila Khityaeva was hospitalized at the Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. N.V. Sklifosovsky. This was announced by the director of the Russian Film Actors Guild Valeria Gushchina in a conversation with Izvestia on Saturday, August 13.

“Indeed, she is now in Sklifosovsky, indeed, this happened the day before, a man stumbled”, – she said.

According to Gushchina, after the fall, the actress called the Soviet singer Vyacheslav Mozardo, who called an ambulance for her.

“She caught on the carpet and fell at home,” commented Mozardo.

He added that Khityaeva’s son Pavel is in the hospital.

Earlier in the day, the actress fell and hit herself at her home in central Moscow. She reportedly suffered a head injury.

Lyudmila Khityaeva is a Soviet and Russian actress, People’s Artist of the RSFSR. She is known to the audience for her roles in the films “Quiet Flows the Don” (Daria, wife of Peter Melekhov), “Evenings on a Farm near Dikanka” (Solokha, Vakula’s mother), “Finist the Clear Falcon” (Anfisa), “Evdokia” (main role) . In total, from 1957 to 2015, Khityaeva played in 48 films.