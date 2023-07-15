Home page World

Split

After more than 60 years, the actors and screenwriters in the USA are on strike together again for the first time. © Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa

Few actresses and actors are rich stars – for most, working in front of the camera is a business that is increasingly under threat. They have been taking to the streets since Friday.

Los Angeles – With posters and chants, the actors started the strike in several cities in the USA. In Los Angeles and New York, among other places, the actors joined the scriptwriters, who had been on strike since the beginning of May, on Friday when the temperatures were sometimes very high and protested in front of film studios and the headquarters of streaming services and television stations, for example. Stars like Susan Sarandon and Jason Sudeikis also mingled with the strikers.

It is the first double strike by actors and screenwriters in the United States in more than 60 years and is expected to paralyze Hollywood operations indefinitely. The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA is demanding better remuneration for its members and regulations on the use of artificial intelligence. The last time there was such a double strike in the USA was in 1960. The actors’ strike was officially decided on Thursday after weeks of negotiations and no agreement could be reached with the Association of TV and Film Studios AMPTP.

impact of the strike

According to US media, hardly any films and series can now be shot. With a few exceptions, all filming with actors in front of the camera would now have to be stopped, according to SAG-AFTRA. In addition, union members are not allowed to work behind the camera or promote their films and series through advertising appearances and interviews. The union announced that it would tightly control these conditions.

“SAG-AFTRA on strike” was written on a black background on the posters of many actors who took to the streets in New York and Los Angeles, among other places. Many screenwriters wore tags. “If I had a writer, this sign would be better,” read one such sign in New York, and below it read, “Screenwriters’ Union on strike.” Music was played and there were joint chants, such as “Actors and authors unite”.

A number of films stopped filming on Friday, including Deadpool 3, the Gladiator sequel and the eighth installment of Mission: Impossible. However, it will probably be a while before cinema-goers notice the effects of the strikes, since most of the blockbusters for this year have already been filmed.

In the TV sector, on the other hand, the effect should unfold more quickly. The scriptwriters’ strike had already hit the industry: In the United States, reruns of late-night shows are already being aired and a large number of television and film productions have stopped or suspended work. The double strike could also have an impact on film festivals such as Venice or events such as the Emmy Awards.

It was not yet clear how long the strike could last. However, some of those involved assumed it would take a long time. British actor Brian Cox, best known for his role as media mogul Logan Roy on the series Succession, said the situation could get “very awkward,” he said. “And it could go on for a while.” It could be that the conflict cannot be resolved before the end of the year, the 77-year-old told the British television channel “Sky News”. dpa