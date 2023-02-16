Actors | Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia

The actor’s deteriorating health was reported about a year ago.

Actor With Bruce Willis67, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or frontal lobe dementia, says his former spouse Demi Moore on Instagram.

Willis’ family said last year that he was ending his acting career due to health problems. At the time, he was reported to be suffering from aphasia, which is a brain-based speech disorder.

“Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has worsened and now we have a more accurate diagnosis: frontal lobe dementia. Unfortunately, communication difficulties are only one symptom of this disease that Bruce is facing. Although this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis,” Moore writes.

Frontal lobe dementia is a memory disorder that causes difficulties with planned activities, changes in personality and behavior, and psychological symptoms, says Medical journal.

of Willis family members disclosed his health problems last year. The statement said Willis decided to give up his career after careful consideration.

In a Los Angeles Times article published on the same day, several of Willis’ colleagues said they had been concerned about his health in recent years.