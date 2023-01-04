Home page World

Split

Movie stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting are suing Paramount. They are said to have been pushed into a nude scene for “Romeo and Juliet” when they were minors.

Los Angeles – Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued the film production company Paramount Pictures for hundreds of millions in damages over a nude scene filmed more than 50 years ago. They accuse Paramount of “sexual exploitation,” according to the lawsuit filed in California. In the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, Whiting’s bottom and Hussey’s breasts were exposed. The two were 15 and 16 years old at the time.

The lawsuit says Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, talked them into the scene and told them the film would fail without it. In addition, the director had previously assured that the actors would not actually be naked, but would be dressed in flesh-colored underwear.

To be seen as Romeo and Juliet: the young actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting. © Allstar/Imago

Underage nude scene in Romeo and Juliet: Hussey and Whiting sue for damages

“What they were told and what actually happened are two different things.” US magazine Variety Tony Marinozzi, who works as a manager for the two actors. And further: “They trusted Franco. At 16, as an actor, they relied on him not to betray that trust. Franco was her boyfriend, and frankly what are they supposed to do at 16? There are no options. There was no #MeToo.”

#Me too Since the revelations by the “New York Times” journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor about the allegations of abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein, women worldwide have been using the keyword #MeToo to report on their own experiences with harassment or sexualised assaults. Thanks to the debate that was triggered by this, Director Maria Schrader thinks something has been done in the film industrywhich filmed the Harvey Weinstein case. See also Pacheta's most difficult decision: to count on Gonzalo Plata or not

The defendants were “dishonest” and secretly filmed the “naked or partially nude minors,” the lawsuit further states. According to media reports, the two actors are demanding $500 million in damages. They reason that they have endured mental anguish and emotional pain in the five and a half decades since the film’s release and have had limited professional success as a result of the shooting.

Nude scene in “Romeo and Juliet”: actress defended it in 2018

Hussey and Whiting won Golden Globes for their roles in Romeo and Juliet. Hussey last defended the nude scene in the film in an interview with Variety in 2018, saying Zeffirelli did it tastefully. “She was necessary for the film,” she told the magazine at the time.

The actors’ lawsuit was filed on the last day of a rule that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for child molestation in California. (AFP/ial)