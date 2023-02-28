In recent weeks various events have happened so abruptly that, despite their enormous impact on the political scene present and future, it is possible that precisely because of such dynamic succession or progressivity as they have been presented, we have not had the time to reflect carefully on them.

And it is that when we stop to weigh the latest events that have been happening, we find that beyond the immediacy of their media impact, there are other readings in them that carry implicit hidden messages, which in one way or another will end up influencing the conformation of the political board towards 2024.

As part of this group of actors who are making themselves known within the political sphere, there are some of them who are part of the cabinet of the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who with their performance and results are building their own platforms. And it is that although in the last two elections the people showed signs of not continuing to tolerate the same political class (the one that for years remained empowered in the entity); for the next elections of 2024, that civic position will have to be even more selective. In other words, now the role being played by those currently in power will also be decisive.

This means that just as the corruption stigma it was a determining factor to no longer vote for the same as always, now merit will be a weighty element that the voter will have to consider to grant their vote. So those who are thinking about a position for next year will first have to demonstrate with facts that they are people of results, with ethics, capacity, preparation and dedication to service.

Considering the above, it is necessary to highlight the fact that there are Secretaries who seem to have understood that their performance It will be the best cover letter. And in this case, three of them stand out in particular because they are doing their job very well, and even when they can come up with the hackneyed rhetoric that they have not thought of any candidacy because they are focused on their institutional responsibility, it is precisely the notoriety of the work they are doing. performing at the forefront of their areas, which places them de facto as profitable options.

The heads of Public Works, Economy and Education enter this nomination, who have been positioning themselves thanks to their performance. But let’s go in parts and start then with the head of the Ministry of Public Works, Ing. José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, who since he assumed that position has been dedicated to taking out the multiple and constant commitments of the Governor.

The road infrastructure works, urban roads and basic public services that are the responsibility of this dependency, have been developed throughout the entire entity with a fundamental purpose: to improve the quality of life of the population. And it is that there are so many people who now, after many years, are seeing works completed, perhaps with little political resonance, but of enormous benefit to them.

It must be recognized that many of us do not think about or do not give importance to these actions, since they are services that we take for granted because they are there, within reach. But for many Sinaloans it is a true luxury to have paved roads, with access to their communities or with drinking water, drainage and lighting services.

A few days ago, Mr. Zavala Cabanillas also reported, to everyone’s delight, that work is being done to rehabilitate and maintain more than 900 kilometers of highways and roads, which serve as access to beaches and spas, especially now that Easter holidays are coming. In the same sense, he announced the long-awaited completion of the El Quelite bridge, even setting the deadline for this coming March 15.

And finally, he has just given very good news to the residents of the northeast of Culiacán, since they are working on the continuation of the new boardwalk and a bridge that will connect the entire area of ​​the medical school and the Santa Fe sector.

Finally, and about the performance of this official, it will be the judgment of you, dear reader, the one of greatest value or importance, so my purpose is only to address how you have been working, so in a next installment I will deal with to do the same with the other two Secretaries that I mentioned lines above.