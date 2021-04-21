Dozens of world celebrities have sent an open letter to US President Joe Biden with a request to postpone the signing of environmental agreements and the allocation of funds to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar until deforestation is reduced. The text of the appeal is available from the Brazilian newspaper. Folha de sao paulo…

Among those who signed the appeal are Hollywood actor and eco-activist Leonardo DiCaprio, actors Alec Baldwin, Joaquin Phoenix, Orlando Bloom, Jane Fonda and Sigourney Weaver, musicians Katy Perry and Roger Watters.

The artists who signed the appeal to the American president indicated that they fully and completely share the concerns of indigenous peoples and public organizations with environmental issues.

“We ask your government to heed the call and not to conclude any agreements with Brazil at the present time,” – quotes the text of the letter Istoe…

The letter also notes that the integrity of the Amazon’s ecological system is at a “tipping point,” exacerbated by Bolsonaro’s policies due to issues such as deforestation, fires and human rights abuses. The message says that since Bolsonaro took office as president, environmental regulations have been lifted and the rate of deforestation has tripled.

The message also highly appreciates the position of the American president on the fight against climate change, preservation of forests and “respect for human rights and sovereignty of indigenous peoples.”

In February 2020, Bolsonaro spoke impartially about the international environmental organization Greenpeace.

What the hell is Greenpeace anyway? It’s rubbish! ” – said Bolsonaro after the press asked him to comment on the criticism of the organization against the Brazilian authorities.