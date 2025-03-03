Actors and actresses that still do not win an Oscar

Demi Moore and Ralph Fiennes They have three things in common. Both are 62 years old. Both opted for the best performer statuette at the Oscar Awards gala held last morning. And both, not winning it, They continue to belong to that list of actresses and actors … who have never won an Oscar. Although it seems a lie.

Moore and Fiennes were born at the end of 1962. They accumulate innumerable works worthy of praise and recognition. And, when it seemed that the Cine Mecca Academy would recognize the talent and professionalism that they have reflected in the films for which they had been nominated, The substance and Conclave respectively, they left the vacuum gala. In the case of Fiennes for the third time, who already saw how the Oscar did not win for his interpretation in The English patient and in Schindler’s list.

In addition to Moore and Fiennes, other film professionals either have the famous statuette in their homes. As the case of Glenn Closethe majestic actress who has been nominated eight times and in no one had the definitive recognition of the Academy. Because who forgets its great roles in The dangerous friendships either Fatal attraction?

Another of those actresses that Any fan is hard to believe that you haven’t won the Oscar is Sigourney Weaver. The international Goya obtained last year, but in the United States the Oscar has resisted the three occasions in which he has been nominated, by films such as Aliens and Gorillas in the fog.

Two action actors … without prize

Bruce Willis and Tom Cruise They have occupied the screens on many occasions to give life to authentic action heroes. But on no occasion have embroidered it in such a way that the Oscar could be granted for the best performance of the year. Cruise has been nominated four times but Willis, former husband of Demi Moore, none.

Going back a little over time, a large part of the classic -loving audience considers unfair that the mythical Cary Grant He did not receive any Oscar in all his extensive career. Death in 1986, Grant obtained two failed nominations although, yes, He received from the Academy the honorary award for his entire careeraward that compensated not to have recognized its size in With death in the heels, stories of philadelphia or the beast of my girlamong others.

Johnny Depp, William Dafoe, Amy Adams, Edward Norton or Samuel L. Jackson They are other names that, despite the talent that they treasure as Demi Moore or Ralph Fiennes, will have to wait another year to dream of raising the Grand Prix of the Year for every actor who boasts.