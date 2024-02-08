Actor Zbruev was awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky to the artist of the Lenkom Mark Zakharov theater Alexander Zbruev. The decree appeared on portal official publication of legal acts.

The document reports that Zbruev became a holder of the order for his great contribution to the development of national culture and art, as well as for his fruitful creative activity over many years.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin awarded the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, second degree. The award was received for his contribution to the development of parliamentarism, active legislative activity, as well as many years of conscientious work.