Mash: Yevgeny Mironov underwent spinal surgery and received an implant

Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov underwent spinal surgery. In mid-summer, the artist complained of neck pain radiating to his left arm, reports Telegram– Mash channel.

After examination, Mironov was diagnosed with intervertebral stenosis, cervical dysfunction and disc herniation. During the operation, the celebrity was given an implant. Two weeks later, the actor was discharged from the hospital, and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. The artist is contraindicated in vertical loads, and must perform daily training to strengthen the muscular corset.

As reported, Mironov caught a cold back on the train, after which he developed pain in the spine and his arms began to go numb. Treatment with folk methods and acupuncture, according to him, did not bring success. In 2023, at the Golden Eagle ceremony, the actor admitted that he considers his illness “punishment from above for acting impudence.” We are talking about the role of the bishop in the film “The Heart of Parma.”

