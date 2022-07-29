American actor Will Smith once again apologized to the host of the ceremony “Oscar” Chris Rock. The corresponding video appeared on YouTube channel artist on Friday, July 29th.

“Chris, I apologize to you for the inappropriate behavior and I will be here if you want to talk. I didn’t think how many people I offended by this act, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, to Chris’s family – especially to Tony Rock, ”he said.

According to Smith, he lost his temper and was wrong, adding that these “actions were not inherent in the person that I would like to be.”

Will Smith was involved in a controversial incident at the 94th Academy Awards when he went on stage and punched host Chris Rock in the face. The latter inappropriately joked about Smith’s wife and the consequences of her illness.

In March, Smith already apologized to the comedian. He noted that listening to jokes addressed to him is part of the actor’s job, but the joke about the state of his wife’s health was unbearable for him and caused a vivid emotional reaction.

In early April, Will Smith made the decision to leave the American Film Academy because of the scandal. On April 2, the film company Sony Pictures decided to stop work on the fourth part of the action comedy “Bad Boys” due to a scandal involving the actor.

On April 8, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the decision to ban Smith from participating in its events for 10 years. In response, the actor said that he accepts and respects the decision of the film academy.

Smith won an Academy Award for Best Actor for King Richard, a film about the childhood of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.