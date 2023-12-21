Magaly Medina, a staunch detractor of Deyvis Orosco, harshly criticized the cumbia singer when she found out about the actor he chose to personify him in his biographical series. The show host made physical comparisons between the two and assured that “they were nothing alike.” After several weeks of silence, Mario Cortijowho would play the role of Deyvis in this production, called the 'Magpie' comments are racist. In this note, know all the details.

What did Magaly Medina say about the actor who will play Deyvis Orosco in her bioseries?

A few weeks ago, Deyvis Orosco attended the América TV pre-sale, in which it was revealed that he will have his own biographical series: 'Your name and mine'. After this news, Magaly Medina He came out to show his disagreement about this recognition being given to the cumbia singer because he had not consolidated his career alone, but thanks to his father's legacy.

“The one who was an icon of popular music was Johnny Orosco. Deyvis should have made a name and a future for himself, without depending on the great shadow of his father. I really don't see great merit. What success has he achieved? To me “It really seems silly to me that a production company wants to make a bioseries about him. What are you going to tell? How did he meet Cassandra?” he said.

In addition, the show host questioned 'Bomboncito' about the choice of the actor Mario Cortijo to play him in his autobiographical series. Given this, the 'Magpie' made physical comparisons between the two.

“I think they did a bad casting. How are they going to put that little one? He's nothing like Deyvis. Oh, how funny. In other words, there is no point of comparison,” held.

What did the actor say that he will play Deyvis in his bioseries about Magaly's criticism?

Mario Cortijoan actor who will possibly play Deyvis Orosco in his bioseries, broke his silence and seemed uncomfortable with the questions from different figures such as Magaly Medina about his choice for this television project.

“As a society we still believe that we can have an opinion about another person's body or about their physique. It makes me think that many times those beauty canons that we have, stereotyped, respond to a fairly internalized classism and racism.”said the actor at first.

After that, he was asked if it had affected him that his name was involved in these comparisons. “No. I think that as an artist you know what type of media you work in and it doesn't affect me. I think that the people who comment on that shouldn't have to do so, because you also know who it's coming from. Behind these opinions there is also a racial prejudice,” He added in an interview for the media Infobae.