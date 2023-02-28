The world of dragonball has memorable characters, some more loved than others by fans of the work created by Akira Toriyama, and that acquired feeling is due in part to the voices they were given in the anime format. Related to the subject, it was recently reported that one of the franchise’s actors has unfortunately passed away.

As reported from Japan, shozo izuka, who at the time gave voice to Nappa unfortunately had health problems, thus ending his life a couple of weeks ago. According to what is said, on February 15 he suffered from heart failure, which led him to have his last moments at 89 years of age.

It is worth commenting, that he also gave his voice to Android number 8 (better known as Octavio). This to later move on to the character of nappawho was one of the first enemies to defeat in the Z saga. He had a minor participation compared to Vegeta, but to this day he is still well remembered for having assassinated Vegeta. Piccolo.

Something worth noting is that he repeated his role in later adaptations of dragonballsince in the game of z kakarot The Saiyan bow is available. But it was not his only work in the world of anime, also participating in projects such as The Seven Deadly Sins, Bleach, Soul Eater and many more adaptations.

Editor’s note: It’s quite sad that many childhood voices are leaving as they add their own touch to the characters they play. I don’t want to imagine in Mexico what will happen when several recognized actors leave this plane.