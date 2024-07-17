Igor Shcherbak, who played in “The Sniffer” and “The Return of Mukhtar”, died in Kyiv

Ukrainian theater and film actor Igor Shcherbak has died at the age of 68, as reported on the Kyiv Academic Young Theater Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned), where the artist worked.

“The Young Theatre team expresses its sincere condolences to the actor’s family,” the theatre noted.

Shcherbak was born on April 10, 1956 in Kyiv. In 1977, he graduated from the Kiev State Institute of Theatre Arts named after Ivan Karpenko-Kary. Then the actor worked at the Kiev Operetta Theatre. In 1981, he moved to the Kiev Young Theatre. Russian viewers remember him for his roles in the TV series “The Sniffer” and “The Return of Mukhtar”. In addition, he was involved in dubbing and voice acting.

